Sue Matthews and Robert Redd Present “Ellington and Ella ” at the Mainstay

On Saturday, November 18, favorites of the Mainstay, vocalist Sue Matthews and pianist Robert Redd, present their newest show “Ellington & Ella”, a tribute to two giants of the American Songbook – Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald.

As the current pianist for the nationally and internationally touring Duke Ellington Orchestra, Robert Redd will be bringing past stories shared among the orchestra members of the great Duke. Ella’s fascinating history through song and story, as told by Matthews, will also be a main focus of the evening. Robert and Sue will be chronicling the special connection Duke and Ella had through such tunes as “Take the A Train”, “I’m Just A Lucky So n So”, “Solitude”, and “Do Nothin’ Till you Hear From Me”,

Joining them for this fantastic evening will be Amy Shook on upright bass, and Joshua Kauffman from the U.S. Army Blues on trumpet.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

