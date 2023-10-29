Allegro Children’s Chorus Invites Young Singers

Allegro Children’s Chorus, a program of Allegro Academy located in downtown Easton, is now enrolling new members for a new session beginning November 1.

Singers ages eight and up are invited to join the chorus’ Holiday session beginning November 1, 5:30-6:30pm. Over the course of the five-week session students will learn music to be performed at various Holiday events in Talbot County. The cost per session is $50 and need-based scholarships are available.

Allegro Academy is located at 114 N. Washington St. and is also home to a variety of choral groups and a vibrant private lesson program.

For more information about the Allegro Children’s Chorus and other programs please visit allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361. The mission of Allegro Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Its programs are partially funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council.