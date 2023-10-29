Spy Report: Centreville Day Rocks for Kids

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even with the stiff competition of major events on the Mid-Shore, including Chestertown’s Downrigging, Easton’s AAM Craft Show, and CBMM’s Oysterfest in St. Michaels, if you polled anyone under five years old, the popular choice by a wide-margin would be Centreville Day.

While adults and teens have good reason to flow to the Big Three, toddlers, and their parents are increasingly finding Centreville Day to be their cup of tea. Scaled for young children, with not-too-scary Halloween figures, good storytelling and many options for painting, the pre-school crowd was out in force on Saturday where we had a spy on assignment.

Here is their report.

This video is approximately one minute in length.