For All Seasons Welcomes Mental Health Interns

For All Seasons has recently welcomed three interns, Meghan E. McPherson, Brianna Mench, and Kevin Nugent, who come from various clinical settings to participate in its intern program. Undergraduate and graduate schools utilize For All Seasons for students who need clinical experiences in social work to meet the requirements of their programs. These hands-on experiences are preparing the next generation of social workers.

Intern Meghan E. McPherson is currently the Family Services Case Manager and Truancy Reduction Court Program Intern at the Maryland Judiciary in Cambridge and a Care Associate in health information management at PinnacleCare. She is pursuing her master’s degree in social work at George Mason University and is a graduate of Washington College in Chestertown.

Brianna Mench joined the For All Seasons Medical team as a Preceptor supervised by Kristen Gordy, RN, MSN, CRNP, Psych Nurse Practitioner. Brianna is working as a registered nurse with the Christiana Care Health System and is currently working towards becoming a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) while attending Walden University.

Kevin Nugent was a Psychiatric Rehabilitation Professional at Channel Marker in Cambridge before becoming a graduate student in the Counselor Education Program at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne. He completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.