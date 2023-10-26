MENU

Sections

More

October 27, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Health Health Lead Health Health Portal Lead

The Arc’s Port Street Commons Update: A Chat with Angie DeMoreland and GGC’s Ben Harries

by Leave a Comment

Share

There are more than just a few eyes on The Arc of the Central Chesapeake’s first major project on the Eastern Shore after the organization’s groundbreaking ceremony a few months ago on Port Street in Easton.

Excited by the prospect of not only a first-rate community resource center for The Arc’s traditional clients of those with developmental challenges and two floors of family-friendly affordable housing, the Port Street Commons represents a remarkable new step in creative solutions for the Shore’s accessible housing dilemma.

And given that general interest, the Spy asked The Arc’s Angie DeMoreland, its director of executive operations, and Ben Harries, founder and owner of BuilderGuru Contracting (BGC), one of The Arc’s longtime contractor partners, to give a update on the project. At a time when financing and supply chain challenges can severely set back timelines for any kind of construction, the good news is that Port Street Commons remains on target for a 2024 opening with no budget challenges.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about The Arc Central Chesapeake Region programs please go here.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *