The Arc’s Port Street Commons Update: A Chat with Angie DeMoreland and GGC’s Ben Harries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are more than just a few eyes on The Arc of the Central Chesapeake’s first major project on the Eastern Shore after the organization’s groundbreaking ceremony a few months ago on Port Street in Easton.

Excited by the prospect of not only a first-rate community resource center for The Arc’s traditional clients of those with developmental challenges and two floors of family-friendly affordable housing, the Port Street Commons represents a remarkable new step in creative solutions for the Shore’s accessible housing dilemma.

And given that general interest, the Spy asked The Arc’s Angie DeMoreland, its director of executive operations, and Ben Harries, founder and owner of BuilderGuru Contracting (BGC), one of The Arc’s longtime contractor partners, to give a update on the project. At a time when financing and supply chain challenges can severely set back timelines for any kind of construction, the good news is that Port Street Commons remains on target for a 2024 opening with no budget challenges.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about The Arc Central Chesapeake Region programs please go here.