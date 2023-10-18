Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign Pancake Breakfast October 28

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Washington College has a long and proud tradition of supporting veterans’ charities, primarily through its semi-annual charity pancake breakfast, an event which so very many of you have attended in the past. Since its inception, this event has raised nearly $78,000 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign – a composite charity serving the medical, psychological, physical, and housing needs of America’s veterans – one plate of pancakes at a time.

This semester’s pancake breakfast w ill be held on Saturday 28 October 8am-12pm at Emanuel Episcopal Church, 101 N Cross St, Chestertown, MD 21620, just off Fountain Park downtown.

As usual, a donation of $5.00 – 100% of which goes to charity – gets you all-you-can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, juices, and coffee. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

The Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign supports a suite of veterans’ charities, including

Homes for Our Troops, a charity fighting the plight of homelessness among our nation’s veterans, Veterans Moving Forward, which provides service dogs, facility dogs, and emotional support dogs to veterans with physical and/or mental health challenges at no cost to the veteran or their family, and Veterans Success Resources Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating access to professional and personal resources and networking for Veterans and their families. To learn more about the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, and to see the many other groups supported by it, it click here.

For more information about the event, or to arrange alternative payments, please feel free to contact the chapter’s President, David Estes ([email protected]), or me, the chapter’s advisor ([email protected]).