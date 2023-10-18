MassoniArt Gallery Announces Marc Castelli Exhibition: “Laying Down the Sun”

Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition – Laying Down the Sun. For over thirty years, Castelli’s annual show has become a Chesapeake tradition. Expect to see unmatched renderings of watermen, workboats, and log canoes from a painter recognized as one of the finest marine artists in the country. Marc Castelli | Laying Down the Sun will be featured exclusively in our Cross Street gallery located at 113 S. Cross Street as it is fully handicapped accessible.

Once again, this year’s exhibition dates coincide with the Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour OCTOBER 21-22 & 28-29 10am-5pm and the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Festival.

From the very beginning, Castelli’s annual show has been synonymous with the Downrigging. Now in its 23rd year, the festival is one of the largest annual tall ship gatherings in North America. The festival features a long-weekend of Tall Ship sails, tours, incredible live bluegrass music, lectures, exhibits, family activities, regional food and more. www.downrigging.org

For the last few years, the exhibition has included essays by Castelli for each new work. In his own words he describes the day, activity or friendship that gives each painting it’s own story and meaning. Printed essays will be available at the gallery and also on the MassoniArt website.

“Biscuit Beck taught me a lot about culling river oysters. Especially oysters that grew in fresher waters of the upper Bay and tributaries. He is the father and uncle to some of the other watermen in this collection.” writes Castelli “I have known for many years that I stand just inside the outer edge of the watermen community. It allows them to have great fun at my expense, but it is and has always been good-natured.”

During Downrigging our Exhibition Hours at our Cross Street gallery will be extended and will include the following events:

Friday, October 27 / 5-7:30 pm – Reception

Saturday, October 28 / 10 am – 5 pm – Artist Talk at 10 am and 1 pm

Sunday, October 29 / 11 am – 3 pm

ARTIST TALK: This year due to popular demand there will be two scheduled on Saturday, October 28, 10-11 am and 1-2 pm.

