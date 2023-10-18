Chstertown RiverArts Studio Tour Showcases 60 Artists

Ever wonder what artists’ studios really look like? Have you ever wanted to see how artists actually create their amazing work? And surely wouldn’t you love to buy it all?

Chestertown RiverArts Annual Studio Tour invites visitors to take a sneak peak inside Kent and upper Queen Anne’s Counties creative spaces. This self-guided tour takes place over two Fall weekends, October 21-22 and October 28-29, rain or shine. And it’s free!

This year 60 artists, many nationally known, are really looking forward to having visitors in to chat, check out how they work, and provide the opportunity to buy original artwork at studio tour prices.

The art is as diverse as the artists who create it, with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde to just downright whimsical. Media include painting, photography, sculpture, metal, pottery, fiber, wood, jewelry, glass, and more.

The studios run the gamut. While there are some that look just like you would imagine, others are unique. There are a few studio galleries and several independent studios in a small art complex. Some are at the artists’ homes, either in a separate building or in the homes themselves where you will see their sense of style.

Studios can be as large as a vast two-story metalworking shop or as small as a woodworking set-up in a one-car garage. Seven artists will be showing their work at a group studio at Heron Point, Chestertown’s premier retirement community. In a few instances there are artists displaying their work at a venue other than their own studio. And do stop by the RiverArts Clay Studio to see demonstrations on the wheel.

Enjoy the small town feeling when you visit studios in historic Chestertown and Rock Hall, a delightful Waterman’s town. Explore the beauty of autumn in the Kent County and Upper Queen Anne’s County countryside as you drive to studios farther afield and take in scenic views of the Chester River.

To plan your personal itinerary take in the exhibit of works by the tour’s artists at the Chestertown RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway. Brochures will be available to help you decide on must-see venues along with helpful maps. The exhibit will be open for the month of October. Regular hours are Wednesday-Friday, 11-4; Saturday 10-4 and Sunday 11-3. During the Studio Tour itself, Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10-5. For more information go to www.chestertownriverarts.com/studio-tour .

The tour can be a great day’s outing. However, with so many studios on the tour, you may wish to make a weekend of it. We hope that you will join us!

Special thanks go to Chesapeake Bank and Trust which has been a long time sponsor of the Studio Tour.