RiverArts: Ever Wonder What an Artist’s Studio really Looks Like?

Chestertown RiverArts Annual Studio Tour allows the visitor a chance to take a sneak peak inside Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties creative spaces. This free, self-guided tour on the picturesque Eastern Shore of Maryland takes place over two Fall weekends, October 21-22 and 28-29, rain or shine. This year some 60 artists, many nationally known, invite visitors in to talk, check out how they work, and provide the opportunity to buy original artwork at studio prices.

The art is as diverse as the artists who create it, with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde, expressed in a variety of media that include painting, photography, sculpture, metal work, pottery, fiber, woodcraft, jewelry, furniture, glass, and more. Studios are also varied with several studio galleries, independent studios in two small art complexes and many at the artists’ homes – some detached from the main house and some inside the home itself. In a few instances there are artists displaying their work at a venue other than their own studio.

Situated on a scenic peninsula where the Chester and Sassafras Rivers meander into the Chesapeake Bay, Kent County has retained its serene beauty despite the passage of time. Located on the banks of the Chester River, Chestertown is the oldest mid-Atlantic port of entry. It has been designated by the state of Maryland as an Arts and Entertainment District. In addition to the charm of Chestertown, out-of-towners often remark on how much they enjoy the tranquility of the countryside, water views and small, friendly towns.

It is recommended that visitors start their tour at the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway, to see an exhibit of works by the artists on the tour. This helps visitors to decide on must-see venues. The exhibit will be on view October 6-29. Brochures with easy-to-read maps are available at RiverArts. During the Studio Tour, Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10-5.

In this Video, artists Anne Singer, Kathleen Quinn, and Roberta Ingram of the “Blueberry Pie and Art Society” discuss their work and talk about their new Studio in downtown Chestertown in advance of the RiverArts Studio Tour.