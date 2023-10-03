The Artists’ Gallery Presents “I Witness” by Freeman Dodsworth in October

On First Friday, October 6th and throughout the month of October, The Artists’ Gallery will feature new work by Freeman Dodsworth in a series that includes both field and studio paintings. As an oil painter, Freeman Dodsworth travels the back roads of his native Chesapeake Bay, painting the skies, clouds, fields and rivers that he finds along the way. Boats and buildings that live and eventually crumble away within the living landscape are especially inspiring. His paintings in “I Witness” are all from life, either painted while in the moment, or from sketches and studies he has captured while in the field. Inspired by the words of Robert Henri, Freeman doesn’t “try to paint good landscapes” but instead “tries to paint canvases that will show how interesting the landscape looks to you–your pleasure in the thing.”

After first studying with the well known and accomplished artist, Terry Wolf, Freeman left the Eastern Shore to travel the world with the U.S. Navy. He returned to the easel in 2017 when Terry Wolf passed away, compelled to grow into the painter that he wanted to be. Since that time, Freeman has continued to paint consistently and has studied under contemporary masters Kami Mendlik, Joe Paquet and Nancy Tankersley, among others. In addition to exhibiting paintings in The Artists’ Gallery, his work hangs in many private collections as well as commercial institutions around the country.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, October 6th from 5-7:30 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at 410-778-2425 or visit their website at www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.