Audition for “Charley’s Aunt” at Church Hill Theatre

Church Hill Theatre will introduce its 2024 season with one of the most popular plays in the history of world theater, Charley’’s Aunt. Directed by Michael Moore, the show will open in March, 2024. Because of holiday season schedules, auditions will be held earlier than usual, on Saturday, November 4 at 10 am, and on Monday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 7, at 5:30 pm on the stage at Church Hill Theatre.

Charley’s Aunt is a mad-cap comedy in which star-crossed young (and old) lovers overcome bad luck and strict social expectations in their search for happiness. Mistaken identities, gender-bending twists, and incredible coincidences keep the action moving. Moore, who most recently directed Psycho Beach Party at the Garfield Center for the Arts, promises a modern vibe to his production.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and possibly some group warm-up exercises. Nothing has been pre-cast, so both actors and stage crew are invited. If you are unfamiliar with the play, there are probably hundreds of online articles and videos with more information.

Here are the roles: