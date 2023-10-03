Alice Hubbard named Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year

Alice Hubbard of Unionville was named Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) of the Year during the 2023 recognition event at Chesapeake College. More than 25 CNAs from across the region were nominated for the award, which recognizes excellence in the field and dedication to patients. Ms. Hubbard has been a CNA for 30 years and works for Home Instead. The winner, center, is pictured here with Mid-Shore Certified Nursing Assistant Advisory Council members, left to right, Elizabeth Scudder of Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation; Linda Houchens of Chesapeake College; Deanna Tobin of Chesapeake College, Nancy Pippin of Chesapeake College; Tara Simpkins of Corsica Hills; Marion Donahu