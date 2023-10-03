Choptank Health Expands Behavioral Health Services in Schools

Behavioral Health Therapists Maura Cavalieri, LGPC, and Fiona Kay, LCSW-C have joined Choptank Health’s Talbot County Public School School-Based Health Center team, and Behavioral Health Therapist Reina Ronquillo, LMSW joins behavioral health provider Lindsay Newcomb, LCSW-C in serving the students at Caroline County Public Schools.

“Choptank Health recognizes the importance of behavioral health as part of the integrated health services we provide to our patients, and that includes students enrolled in our School-Based Health Centers throughout Maryland’s Mid-Shore,” said Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich. “These three new providers are part of our treating the whole person with medical, dental, and behavioral health services.”

Behavioral Health Therapist Maura Cavalieri, LGPC holds a Master’s of Science in Education from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Justice, Law, and Society from Washington College.

She holds a Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Certification, with counseling experience in school and family environments, including the William Meredith School and Family Center at Jefferson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cavalieri sees students at Easton Elementary and the St. Michaels campus of schools.

Behavioral Health Therapist Fiona Kay, LCSW-C holds a Master of Social Work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. She is an experienced school social worker and clinical mental health therapist in local, and rural settings.

Her experience includes working with Talbot County Public Schools, For All Seasons, Eastern Shore Psychological Services, and the Caroline County Department of Social Services. Kay sees students at Easton Middle School, Easton High School, and White Marsh Elementary School.

Behavioral Health Therapist Reina Ronquillo, LMSW received her Master’s degree in Social Work from Salisbury University and holds a Certificate in Advanced Trauma Treatment Level 1 from the Ferentz Institute.

Before joining Choptank Health, Ronquillo worked for Channel Marker in Easton and Denton, Maryland, most recently serving as an Adult Services Director, and working in crisis and youth services.

Her community involvement includes serving with the Caroline YMCA Mentor Program, Asian Student Social Workers, and the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee. Ronquillo sees students at Preston Elementary, Federalsburg Elementary, and Colonel Richardson Middle and High Schools.

Behavioral Health Provider Lindsay Newcomb, LCSW-C joined Choptank Health as the first school-based behavioral health provider in the summer of 2022. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work with a minor in Psychology from Salisbury University and completed the Advanced Standing Social Work Program at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Newcomb’s experience includes working as a Foster Care Caseworker, Parent Education Coordinator, Addictions Therapist, Mental Health Therapist, and Behavioral Health Interventionist. She sees students at Denton Elementary, Goldsboro Elementary, Ridgely Elementary School, Lockerman Middle School, and North Caroline High School.

Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers provide medical and dental services for students in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot County Public Schools. Behavioral health and nutrition services are also offered in Caroline and Talbot, and dental services for Dorchester County Public School students. A mobile health unit is also used as part of Choptank Health’s School-Based health center services.

The School-Based Health Centers provide in-person, virtual, and curbside well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment needed. School-based integrated behavioral health services include individual, family, and group therapy for all students who access services in the School-Based Health Centers.Other School-Based services include diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, behavioral health services, nutrition, and educational services. Choptank Health’s School-Based dental programs include dental screenings and sealants, polishing/cleanings, oral health education, fluoride treatments, and dental emergency referrals.

Parents or guardians can make a behavioral health appointment for their student by calling the Health Center of their student’s school. School-Based Health Center Enrollment forms can be picked up at each school or downloaded in English and Spanish at www.choptankhealth.org/formsinformation.