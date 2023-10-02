MENU

October 2, 2023

Ecosystem Eco Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know Your Fruit?

Happy Mystery Monday!   Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?
The answer to last week’s mystery is the leopard slug, Limax maximus, pictured in photo #2.
Leopard slugs are usually spotted and grow 4-5 inches long. They are an invasive species that is native to Europe but are now found in all continents except Antarctica.
These slugs are hermaphroditic, having male and female characteristics; however, they cannot self-fertilize.

Leopard Slugs are not harmful to the garden as they feed on rotting vegetation, which helps recycle garden waste for the soil. They thrive in damp areas, like under mulch or garden debris.

