Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know Your Fruit?

The answer to last week’s mystery is the leopard slug, Limax maximus, pictured in photo #2.
Leopard slugs are usually spotted and grow 4-5 inches long. They are an invasive species that is native to Europe but are now found in all continents except Antarctica.
These slugs are hermaphroditic, having male and female characteristics; however, they cannot self-fertilize.
