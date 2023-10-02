Local Distillery Owner Jaime Windon Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Jaime Windon, president and founder of the Windon Distilling Company and maker of LYON RUM in Saint Michaels, Maryland, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Windon, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I know the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Windon. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that truly need to hear it: our legislators in Congress.”

Since 2012, Windon has focused on developing and growing her distillery, while promoting the industry across the state and advocating for craft distillers nationwide. As a founding member of the Maryland Distillers Guild, she served as the inaugural president, and continues to chair the Government Affairs Committee. This year she was elected to the American Craft Spirits Association Board and also appointed chair of the Advisory Commission on Maryland Alcohol Manufacturing.

Windon joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her broader efforts to continue to identify and tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Jaime Windon as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

The Windon Distilling Company opened in 2013 and continues to lead the industry both locally and nationally, by crafting award-winning American Rum, supporting community organizations, and advocating for small-scale manufacturers. www.lyonrum.com