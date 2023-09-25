Urquhart joins CBMM as Director of Marketing & Communications

Sherize Urquhart has joined the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum as Director of Marketing & Communications.

In this senior leadership position, Urquhart is responsible for overseeing and executing comprehensive communications strategies to advance CBMM’s mission.

A St. Michaels resident, Urquhart brings a demonstrated history of excellence as a marketing and communications professional and entrepreneur within the travel and tourism industry. She is the founder and Chief Experience Officer of Queens of Virtue, an award-winning travel brand specializing in luxury experiences for affluent women.



Through the firm, Urquhart has created a network to help brands, professionals, and influencers connect with an emphasis on putting diversity, equity, and inclusion at the forefront of these relationships.

In her new position, Urquhart is excited about finding opportunities to strengthen CBMM’s connections within the local community that she calls home while cultivating new partnerships within the state, region, and beyond.

“After leaving the corporate world in 2021 to pursue entrepreneurship full-time, I had no desire to work for anyone. But there was something about the call to leadership at CBMM that resonated with me. I saw it as an opportunity to make a difference, an impact, and be a part of the culture and community of the Eastern Shore, all at once,” Urquhart said.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Urquhart holds degrees from Florida International University (Journalism & Photography) and Long Island University (Communications & Media Arts) as well as industry certifications from NYU, Florida Atlantic, Delaware, and The Travel Institute.

She has deep experience in content creation, public relations, marketing, and event management serving a variety of clients through the years, including Wanderful, a global lifestyle brand that helps women connect through travel.

Locally, Urquhart has worked in mental health and healthcare marketing and event management in Easton, Cambridge, and Annapolis.

Urquhart relocated to the Eastern Shore with her son Ayden in 2019, after her oldest daughter, Kayla, graduated from the University of Delaware, and moved to Ireland to study law, and her second daughter, Krysta, stayed in Delaware to complete her degree at Wilmington University.

Drawn by the sweet “Hallmark Town” appeal, Urquhart felt that St. Michaels would be the perfect quaint hometown to raise her son and start over. Always down for an adventure, she has enjoyed exploring CBMM’s campus and experiencing its annual events this summer, and she is passionate about sharing both with new audiences moving forward.

In a short time, Urquhart has already made a difference at CBMM with her energy and innovation.

“We are delighted to welcome Sherize as the newest addition to CBMM’s Senior Leadership Team,” CBMM President & CEO Kristen Greenaway said. “Her remarkable background and valuable insights will play a pivotal role in driving us closer to our strategic goals.”