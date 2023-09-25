HomePorts to Offer Free Health Series

HomePorts is hosting a series of presentation on aspects of wellness, free and open to the public. Monthly sessions will be held upstairs in the Chestertown Town Hall, 118 N. Cross St., 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served prior to the talk, which begins at 12:30.

Mon., Oct. 16 – Health Journaling

Mon., Nov. 20 – Medication organization

Mon., Dec. 18 – Advance Directives

The event will also provide the opportunity for questions and answers from these experts, according to Jeanette Jeffrey, HomePorts Executive Director.

Registration is requested on line at www.homeports.org call HomePorts at 443-480-0940.

HomePorts is a membership organization helping older adults continue living safely and independently in their own homes. Set up by and for local residents, HomePorts is incorporated as a Maryland nonprofit.

Those eligible for membership include anyone over 55 living in the greater Kent County area. HomePorts is modeled after similar organizations operating successfully in other regions of the country.

HomePorts resources include a large cadre of vetted volunteers. Additionally, HomePorts encourages participation in social, educational, and cultural activities.

HomePorts partners with Upper Shore Aging and the Shore Regional Health System. It offers financial assistance to those with limited incomes.

Information is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling 443-480-0940 or go to www.homeports.org. The e-mail address is [email protected].