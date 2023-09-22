Author Event: “Riding With The Chakras” Author Christina Stinchcomb October 4

The Bookplate is continuing their author event series in partnership with Chef Steve Quigg and The Kitchen for the fall season. On Wednesday, October 4th at 6pm, all are invited to The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial Hotel to welcome local equestrian and author Christina Stinchcomb to discuss her new book, Riding With The Chakras.

Want a deeper connection with your horse?

If you love horses, you know that the connection between you and your horse can be one of the most meaningful and fulfilling connections of your life. And you might have been told that to deepen the connection with your horse, you need to deepen the connection with yourself. But how do you do that?

Riding with the Chakras lays out a trail map of insights along with guided exercises to illuminate your inner wisdom and assist you in connecting more fully to yourself, your horse, and the world around you. Christina Stinchcomb will help you unlock the door to understanding your body’s subtle energies and how to become more solidly grounded, centered, and aligned—brightening your mind/body/spirit connection and taking your horsemanship and your connection with your horse to a whole new level.

“Fresh and insightful, Riding with the Chakras is an important book that deeply guides us into an understanding of the natural energies within both humans and horses. I’ve been waiting a long time for a book like this, and it’s finally here.” –Chris Lombard, Clinician and author of Land of the Horses

“Christina Stinchcomb puts into words the experience of riding beyond cues, pressures, and training. Physicality, spirituality, and energetics are combined for a true understanding of the sense of “feel.” She gives readers a view into the true essence of riding.” –Callie Rae King, founder of HorseClass and author of Stay in the Saddle

“The seamless integration of science, art, spirituality, and practicality is invaluable. Readers will walk away empowered with new insights and inspired to live their lives with more love, light, and alignment. What a beautiful gift!” –Lisa Lai, Lai Ventures

“This groundbreaking book takes a new approach of discovery and insight into the world of energy fields and horses.” –Melisa Pearce, Founder of Touched by a Horse

A graduate of Cornell University ‘90 with a BA in Cultural Anthropology, Christina has always loved foreign travel and learning about different cultures and worldviews. Her pursuits include being a lifelong horsewoman, entrepreneur, and student of martial arts, feng shui, dowser, Reiki, Body Talk, and shamanic journeys. She is also a certified Equine Gestalt Coach, Certified Reach Out to Horses trainer, and a Certified Equestrian Tai Chi instructor. She and her husband own and operate Airy Hill Stables in Chestertown, Maryland. Contact Christina at [email protected]. More than anything, Christina wants to make sure everyone knows this book is “not just for horse people”!

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. This event is free and open to the public and reservations are not required. The next author event is scheduled for 10/11 with author Jefferson Morley. The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.