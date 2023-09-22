Adkins Arboretum’s Enchanted Fairyfest is Oct. 7

Bring your wands, wings and magical costumes for a day of fantasy at Adkins Arboretum! Celebrating fancy and fun in the forest, Fairyfest returns to the Arboretum on Sat., Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s Fairyfest offers more outdoor magic than ever. Mix potions in a cauldron, visit a dragon’s nest and follow a trail of fairy houses along the Arboretum’s enchanted forest paths. Feel the wind in your wings on the Neverland pirate ship and sword fight with a scoundrel in the meadow. Kick up your feet in the maypole dance, try your hand at magical games and take a break for a spellbinding craft. The beloved event also includes live entertainment by Mid Shore Dance Academy, Allegra! and Ampersand.

Unicorn rides with Snapdragon Stables, delicious offerings from Beltway Bistro and Blue Monkey Street Tacos food trucks and treats from Lucky Heart Bakery and Scottish Highland Creamery will be available for sale. Don’t forget your camera for photos with the Fairy Court!

Leading up to this exciting day, all are invited to build their own fairy dwellings for The Great Fairy House Challenge. Entries will be displayed on the forest paths in the week before Fairyfest and will be eligible for awards and prizes in the categories of Golden Fairy, Most Magical, Simply Spellbinding and Enchanted Excellence. An entry form and guidelines are available at adkinsarboretum.org.

Fairyfest is $10 per person for ages 3 and up and free for children ages 2 and under. Admission is capped at 400, so early registration is highly recommended at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0. In case of rain, Fairyfest will be rescheduled for Sun., Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairyfest is generously sponsored in part by Chesapeake Blooms and Caroline County Council of Arts. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.