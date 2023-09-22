Historical Society Receives Gift of Michael Bourne’s Work: Noted Architect To Be Feted October 8

The Historical Society of Kent County has been gifted the original drawings and research files of the late Michael Bourne by the Bourne family.

The drawings and files include all those Bourne did when researching his iconic book, Historic Houses of Kent County, as well as those Bourne also did for other historic structures within Kent County.

“This magnificent gift will help ensure Michael Bourne’s legacy in Kent County,” said Society president Barbara Jorgenson. “We are enormously grateful to Michael’s family for their generosity in sharing this wealth of information with the Society. It is the Society’s goal to preserve this collection for future generations by cataloging, preserving through professional archival standards, and ultimately digitizing and making this collection available to all.”

The gift, named The Michael Bourne Collection by the Society, will be celebrated on Sunday, October 8, at the Bourne family home, designed by Michael and Ann Bourne. The home is being opened to the public for the first time. To join the celebration, purchase your ticket on the Society’s website at www. kentcountyhistory.org. Proceeds benefit the preservation of The Michael Bourne Collection.

An exhibit featuring Bourne’s drawings will be available at the Bordley History Center from mid-October through December 2023.

For further information, contact Historical Society of Kent County 410-778-3499 [email protected]