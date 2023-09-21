“Sholbertshires” At Mainstay October 6

On Friday, October 6 at 8 PM, The Mainstay in Rock Hall presents the next installment of jazz pianist Joe Holt’s monthly First Friday programs.

Impresario and piano accompanist Joe Holt excels in arranging programs that mostly tap his rich history of jazz associates. For his October show, Joe welcomes three of the mid-Atlantic’s favorite jazz personalities – Amy Shook on acoustic upright bass, Steve Silbert on tenor sax, Steve Abshire on guitar, and Joe on the piano. The group plays together throughout the region several times a year under the name the Sholbertshires (a loosely formed acronym of the players’ last names). When Joe Holt was recently asked to describe the style of music they perform, he replied “All swinging, all the time.” In its initial appearances the group drew attention to the exciting influences of the Oscar Peterson Trio and Stan Getz’s sax playing, as well as the great big bands led by Count Basie and Duke Ellington. But their current playlist, while still paying tribute to the giant icons of swing music, also offers their own reinterpretations of pop music classics by Stevie Wonder, Elton John, the Beatles, and even the Beach Boys.

Each of the players has their own distinct instrumental voice culled from the jazz celebrities they were influenced by. Silbert brings to mind the sounds of Lester Young in the 1950s. Abshire clearly plays in the tradition of Barney Kessel and Herb Ellis. Joe Holt often speaks highly of the masterful pianist Dave McKenna.

The Mainstay appearance is also being distinguished as the location for a live recording of a Sholbertshire concert, soon-after to be released.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.