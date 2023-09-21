Deep Blue At Kitty Knight Supports KCPS Foundation

Deep Blue at Kitty Knight is giving back to local schools with a fundraiser this month.

Dine in at Deep Blue anytime between noon and 8 p.m. and the Galena restaurant will donate 20% of all proceeds to the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation.

The KCPS Education Foundation provides grants to teachers for innovative and dynamic classroom programs.

The foundation also assists with covering the costs for field trips to historic and culturally important destinations.

A special capital campaign is also underway to renovate the planetarium at Kent County High School, with plans to update equipment to expand educational opportunities and community events.

“Please show up to Deep Blue at Kitty Night on Sept. 27 and show your support for our schools and one of our local businesses,” said Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools. “We are so appreciative of the team at Deep Blue for helping us raise money for our foundation and teachers.”

Patrons at Deep Blue at Kitty Knight on Sept. 27 are asked to let the wait staff know they are dining to support the KCPS Education Foundation.

Diners also can turn in a printable card available at www.kent.k12.md.us/Foundation.aspx.

Reservations are recommended; call 410-648-5200.

Deep Blue at Kitty Knight is located at 14028 Augustine Herman Highway, Galena.

To learn more about the KCPS Education Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.kent.k12.md.us/Foundation.aspx.