Tina Grace Jones Appointed Chief Financial Officer at For All Seasons

Tina Grace Jones of Cordova has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at For All Seasons. Tina is a For All Seasons senior leadership team member responsible for financial planning and budgeting, accounting, accounts payable, accounts receivable, procurement, treasury services, and risk management. She also develops cost proposals and assures compliance with all grant requirements, and is responsible for human resources, payroll, and employee health and welfare programs.

Previously, she worked as Deputy Executive Director of FreeState Justice, Maryland’s LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. There she led the Community Education and Empowerment division where she created a statewide Community Needs Assessment to capture lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ community members across Maryland, identified and implemented new programs serving Maryland’s queer community, and provided valuable input into the creation of FreeState’s updated strategic plan. Before this position she worked for eight years as Vice President for Administrative Services at Chesapeake College; for eight years as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Engineered Solutions at Sotera Defense Solutions; and for 15 years as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care.

Tina holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from Virginia Tech and has completed coursework in Organizational Leadership at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She has been and continues to be involved in many community organizations. Currently, she is the founder and facilitator of the Delmarva Gender Expression Movement, Secretary/Treasurer, co-founder and Inaugural Chair of Delmarva Pride Center, a board member of the Maryland LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, FreeState Justice, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Easton.

“I’m excited to be part of For All Seasons. Life’s experiences have shown me how important mental health is to our overall well-being and happiness. My passion as a non-profit financial professional has always been to find innovative ways to reach as many people as we can with the resources we have. It’s wonderful that I am getting the opportunity to do that for MY community.”

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland's Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education.