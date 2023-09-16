Choptank Health Provides Support for those Fighting Substance Abuse

Choptank Community Health System is joining community partners across the Mid-Shore in standing up against substance abuse this September by participating in the Go Purple movement and building awareness around its substance use disorder and behavioral health services for patients.

Choptank Community Health System provides patients facing substance use disorders with Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), which is the use of medications in combination with counseling to treat substance use disorders.

The individually tailored program is offered at Choptank Health’s St. Michaels, Cambridge, Chestertown, Denton, Easton, Goldsboro, and Federalsburg locations and is primarily used for the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. Patients also have the support of a peer recovery specialist and counseling services, with in-person visits in Federalsburg and telehealth available for all Choptank Health patients.

“You don’t have to face substance use and recovery on your own,” said Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich. “Choptank’s team of medical providers, nurses, and therapists can help. Recovery is possible, and we will get there together.”

The MAT services are part of Choptank Health’s behavioral health program and are available to all Choptank Health medical and dental patients. The services are provided with a compassionate, integrated approach to each patient’s mental health and well-being, including therapy for individuals, families, and groups, and medication management.

The regional Go Purple movement began in Talbot County, Md. as a month-long awareness and education initiative for preventing substance use among youth. Educational messages from Drug-Free Caroline, Dorchester Goes Purple, Kent Goes Purple, Queen Anne’s Goes Purple, and Talbot Goes Purple are being shared with Choptank Health’s online audiences.

“We encourage you to have conversations with your children, friends, or family members who are struggling with substance abuse,” said Rich. “If you need help starting the conversation or getting the facts, your Choptank Health providers in St. Michaels, Cambridge, Chestertown, Denton, Easton, Goldsboro, and Federalsburg are here and ready to help.”

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients welcome. More is at www.choptankhealth.org.