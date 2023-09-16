Academy Art Museum Announces the 26th Annual Craft Show

This year’s 26th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show, will be held on October 28 & 29 with a Preview Event on October 27. The show will feature over 75 juried exhibitors, including established artists, returning favorites from years past and more than 40 artists new to the show. Participating artists create work in all media including Basketry, Ceramics, Fiber – Decorative, Fiber – Wearable, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metal, Mixed Media, Sculpture and Wood.New this year is the Craft Show Marketplace on Saturday, October 28. Additional artist booths will be featured outside on South Street between the two show venues—the Academy Art Museum and the Waterfowl building. The street will be engaged with other activities including woodworking classes with Woodworks on Wheels, pasta-making demonstrations with Piazza Italian Market and glass blowing demonstrations with Valencia Glass.

Woodworks on Wheels, owned and operated by Mark Freibaum, is a hands-on, mobile studio that offers woodworking experiences for a variety of skills levels. Mark created his studio to share his love of woodworking with students of all ages. Patrons can register in advance for one of 4 classes offered on Saturday and Sunday to make a charcuterie board and learn basic woodworking skills in the process. Classes are $50 members and $60 for non-members and includes entry into the Craft Show all weekend.

Woodworks on Wheels will also be hosting the free Little Crafters session on Sunday, October 29 at 1-3pm. Crafters of all ages will create a pinewood derby car, then race it on the special derby track.

“We are so excited to share the Craft Show Marketplace with our patrons this year. We’ve added so many fun and new activities that just add another level of interest to the show,” says Jennifer Chrzanowski, Director of Communications and Audience Development.

Peters Valley School of Craft, which will be featured at this year’s show, has a strong mission to enrich lives through the learning, appreciation, and practice of fine crafts. They have been working towards this for over 50 years at their beautiful campus in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Layton, NJ. Offering classes in Blacksmithing, Basketry, Ceramics, Fibers and Textiles, Glass, Jewelry and Fine Metals, Printmaking, Book Arts, Woodworking and more; Peters Valley provides an inspiring natural setting, intensive instruction, the right tools, and a supportive environment to immerse oneself in making things by hand. A selection of artists will represent Peters Valley at the Craft Show: Lindsay Davis (Glass/Ceramics), Sean Fitzsimmons (Metal/Blacksmithing), Madie Maier (Jewelry), Kat Nash (Wood), Jacklyn Scott (Ceramics), and Emelia Stern (Fiber).

Craft Show Board Chair Diz Hormel states “We are delighted to have the students from Peters Valley at the Museum as it feels very in line with our mission. Art is for everyone and like Peters Valley, we encourage people who are getting started in art.”

The hours for the Craft Show are 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, October 28, and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, October 29. Patrons will be able to vote for their favorite artist for the Craft Show People’s Choice Award which will be given on Sunday morning to the artist with the most votes. Live glass blowing demonstrations from Valencia Glass will be featured daily. Admission to the Craft Show is $10 per Museum member and $12 for non-members which includes a Craft Show tote bag.

Tickets for the Craft Show Preview Event, which will be held from 5:30 – 9:00 pm on Friday, October 27, will go on sale October 1. The party will feature Richmond-based artist Michael-Birch Pierce who will live stitch portraits using a standard home sewing machine. Pierce has embroidered portraits of celebrities such as John Malkovich and Leonardo DiCaprio and at celebrations hosted by Target, Hugo Boss, NBC, Visa, Delta and Airbnb. Food, libations and music will be offered throughout the show. The ticket price for the evening is $125 for Museum members and $150 for non-members. For a special portrait sitting with Michael-Birch Pierce, tickets are $175 for members and $200 for non-members. All Preview Event tickets include unlimited re-entry to the show on Saturday and Sunday.

For those interested in Sponsoring the Craft Show, please contact the Museum. All proceeds from fees, ticket sales and generous community sponsorships directly support the Museum’s mission of providing meaningful art experiences and education to the Mid-Shore.

To purchase tickets or register for Woodworks on Wheels classes, visit academyartmuseum.org.