The Legacy of Good Endeavor Farm: A Chat with Author Ned Tillman

For author Ned Tillman, the narrative for his book Good Endeavour: A Maryland Family’s Turbulent History 1695-2002 was discovered in boxes handed down from his parents, their parents, and generations before them.

From historical records and letters, Tillman created a fictional cast of characters based on his ancestors and documents pivotal moments in the annals of American history. His narrative takes readers on a journey through time, revealing the dramatic chapters of the nation’s story, including wars, the abolition of slavery, the tireless struggle for women’s rights, the meteoric rise of industry with its associated labor conflicts and environmental degradation, the devastating grip of the Great Depression, and the seismic waves of activism that swept the nation during the transformative 1960s and 70s.

But Good Endeavor extends beyond merely recounting the past. It’s an invitation to introspection, challenging readers to reflect on the complex moral challenges that continue to shape our society today. By delving into the past, Tillman encourages us to confront our impact on the planet and our shared history while inspiring us to take stewardship of our environment and society.

Tillman’s previous work includes The Chesapeake Bay Watershed, Saving the Places We Love: Paths to Environmental Stewardship, and the young adult novel The Big Melt.

The Bookplate continues its author event series in partnership with Chef Steve Quigg and The Kitchen for the fall season.

On Wednesday, September 13th at 6 pm, all are invited to The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial Hotel to welcome author Ned Tillman as he discusses his historical novel, Good Endeavour: A Maryland Family’s Turbulent History 1695-2002.

The Spy recently interviewed Ned Tillman to talk about Good Endeavor and the craft of writing historical fiction.

For more event details, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. This event is free and open to the public, and reservations are not required. The next author event is scheduled for 9/20 with author David O. Stewart. The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.