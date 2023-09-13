Mid-Shore College Fair & Financial Planning Evening set for October 16

The Gunston School is pleased to announce the Mid-Shore College Fair and Financial Planning Evening on Monday, October 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Chesapeake College’s Room 127 in Wye Mills, Md. This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. Participants are encouraged to browse the college fair at their own pace and have the option to attend one of two sessions on the Financial Aid Process at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m., led by Senior Associate Director of Student Financial Aid at Washington College, Cailean Leith.

Mr. Leith has worked in higher education financial aid at Washington College since 2006, and attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland where he received his Bachelor’s of Art in History.

“We have more than 50 colleges and universities coming,” said Gunston’s Co-Director of College Guidance Emily Coffey. Those attending include Alfred University, Binghamton University, Bucknell University, Chesapeake College, Christopher Newport University, Clarkson University, College of Charleston, Davidson College, Dean College, Dickinson College, Elizabethtown College, Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, High Point University, Johnson & Wales University-Providence, Lafayette College, Marist College, Miami University, Oxford, Mount St. Mary’s University, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Main Campus, Queens University of Charlotte, Rider University, Roanoke College, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rollins College, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Saint Joseph’s University, Salisbury University, Salve Regina University, Savannah College of Art & Design, Seton Hall University, Shenandoah University, St. Bonaventure University, St. John’s College, Susquehanna University, Syracuse University, The American University of Paris, The George Washington University, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Towson University, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Delaware, University of Maryland-College Park, University of Rhode Island, University of San Francisco, University of Utah, Ursinus College, Villanova University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Warren Wilson College, Washington Adventist University, Washington College, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and York College of Pennsylvania.

The Mid-Shore College Fair was made possible with support from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Contact Gunston’s Directors of College Guidance with questions: Emily Coffey, [email protected] or 410-758-0620 ext 3101 and Tony D’Antonio, [email protected] or 410-758-0620 ext 3100.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.

