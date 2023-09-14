Kent County Dems Club September Meeting: The Supreme Court’s 22-23 Term:

The public is invited to the September 21 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, for an interesting and informative presentation by retired attorney John Christie entitled “The Supreme Court’s 22-23 Term: A Retrospective.”

John Christie is a retired litigation partner from the Washington DC office of the law firm of WilmerHale (Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale and Dorr, LLP.) He received a BA degree from Brown University and a JD degree from the Harvard Law School. He has written articles and taught classes about the Supreme Court for many years, including a popular course at Washington College’s Academy of Lifetime Learning. He grew up in Lake Forest, Illinois and lived in Washington DC before he and Peggy bought their Chestertown home in 1985. Since living in Chestertown he has held leadership roles at the Academy of Lifelong Learning, Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, Horizons National, the National Music Festival, and HomePorts.

The meeting will take place at The Chester River Yacht and Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Rd, Chestertown, on Thursday, September 21; doors will open at 5:30 pm for a social time and to order a meal from the menu. Please try to arrive by 6 pm if you will be ordering a meal (note: it isn’t necessary to be a CRYCC member). A brief business meeting will be conducted before the main presentation, which will start at approximately 7:00 pm. It is not necessary to purchase a meal to attend. Please consider attending this meeting (RSVP to [email protected]) to learn more about the recent actions of this critically important American institution.