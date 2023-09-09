Nurse at UM Shore Medical Center Donates Painting to Hospital’s Pain Management Center in Memory of Her Mother 

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) vascular access nurse Terri Coleman, RN, daughter of the late Chris Mullikin, MSN, BSN, RN, recently donated a painting to the Pain Management Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton in her mother’s memory.

Mullikin, who retired from UM SRH in 2014 after working at the Easton hospital for 42 years, died in January. During her career, Mullikin managed the obstetrics, dialysis, and medical-surgical units, but was most proud of her leadership role in the establishment and operation of the Pain Management Center.

The oil painting, which depicts an angel-shaped cloud above a rural landscape, was originally commissioned by retired UM Shore Regional Health anesthesiologists John Snell, MD and Rob Middleton, MD as a gift to Mullikin honoring her career at the time of her retirement.

“I really felt that the best place for the painting is the Pain Management Center,” said Coleman. “I know my mom would be pleased that patients and staff would be able to view and appreciate the painting as she did.”

Located in the Outpatient Center of the Easton hospital, the Pain Management Center integrates a multi-disciplinary approach to the treatment of chronic pain. Patients are accepted into the program through referrals from primary care providers, orthopedists, neurosurgeons, neurologists and other medical specialists.