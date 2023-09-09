Insight Meditation Community Offers Introductory Class

The Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown is offering a 5-week Introduction to Mindfulness Meditation class on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. beginning

October 3, 2023. At the heart of insight meditation is the practice of mindfulness, the cultivation of clear, stable and non-judgmental awareness. Anne Briggs, the group’s leader will be teaching the classes, which will be held at the Unitarian/Universalist Fellowship, 914 Gateway Drive, Chestertown. To register, send an email message to [email protected]. There is no fee for the classes; donations are appreciated.

For further information, please consult the group’s web site at www.imc-chestertown.org. or get in touch with Anne Briggs by telephone at 410-200-9803, or by e-mail at [email protected].