September 7, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Comedian Dan Brown to Appear at Church Hill Theatre September 29 and 30

Dan Brown, a master of aggressive, straight-edge, stand-up comedy, will bring his humor to Church Hill Theatre for two performances only, on September 29 and 30. Dan has played at comedy clubs and colleges from Maine to Florida, at Disney World Resorts, and has appeared on the TV show “Huckabee.”  Dan promises a family-friendly show, suitable for teens but tough and honest enough for sophisticated adults.

Dan’s real life observations and experiences resonate strongly, bringing lots of laughs and a few uncomfortable insights. With references to contemporary culture, ranging from school bulling to playing Dungeons & Dragons, Dan has been particularly popular with Millennial and Gen Z audiences. He stresses the challenges of growing up, like building honest relationships and finding our own true selves.  If you want a sample, danbrowncomedy.com has a few video clips.

The Church Hill Theatre “Comedy Club” will present Dan Brown on Stage on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm. Tickets are only $20 if purchased online at churchhilltheatre.org or $25 at the box-office on performance nights.  Stand-up comedy rarely comes to Delmarva, so if you turn out for this special event, CHT will add more comedians to its annual schedule of plays and other shows.

