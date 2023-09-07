Play Ball: New Tennis Court Fencing Installation at Round Top Park

The Queen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the installation of new fencing at the tennis courts in Round Top Park, set to take place during the week of September 5th. This upgrade is aimed at improving the overall tennis court facilities for the enjoyment of the community.

The installation of the new fencing will commence on Tuesday, September 5th, and is expected to be completed by Friday, September 8th, weather permitting. During this time, park users are advised to exercise caution when playing tennis at the courts, as there may be intermittent disruptions and equipment in use.

Round Top Park, a 20-acre park situated at the head of Rosin Creek in the community of Chester Harbor, offers a wide range of recreational amenities. These include picnic areas with grills adjacent to the spacious pavilion, basketball and tennis/pickleball courts, two baseball/softball diamonds, a playground, and various athletic fields suitable for lacrosse, soccer, and other sports.

While the tennis courts will remain open for use during the installation process, park users are advised to exercise caution and consider utilizing alternative facilities to minimize disruptions and ensure safety.

We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our community members during this improvement project.

For any questions, concerns, or additional information regarding the fencing installation or Round Top Park facilities, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 410-758-0835.