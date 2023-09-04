Music Trio Mad Agnes on Stage at Mainstay September 23

On Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm, the Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland enthusiastically welcomes back the genre-bending acoustic music trio Mad Agnes to its stage.

Mad Agnes (Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders) weaves Celtic, folk, and vocal improv into an exciting, inclusive performance.

Their current iteration sees them using only one microphone, around which they form and re-form, early-radio style. This encourages more playfulness and connection to their audiences as they deliver their robust harmonies, incisive songwriting and well-crafted instrumentation, using guitars, mandolin, percussion, an inventive keyboard, and “three-part harmonies as tight as jeans from the dryer” (Rob Weir, The Advocate). Their stage presence is as polished and entertaining as their music.

Mad Agnes has performed at most of the major listening rooms and festivals throughout the Northeast, including The Kerrville Folk Festival (TX), Mountain Stage New Songs Festival (WV), The Birchmere (VA), Godfrey Daniels (PA), The Bitter End and the Towne Crier (NYC), and a number of international venues. Margo Hennebach performed in our area at the popular Andy’s Bar in Chestertown some years back.

As music critic Robert Lundquist describes their unique sound, “If you’ve been struggling to find a link back to that addictive music of progressive/alternative folk groups like Steeleye Span, Fairport Convention and Renaissance, listen up…Mad Agnes recreates with authenticity many of the musical qualities that adored us to those legendary groups.”

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door).

The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a wide variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.

