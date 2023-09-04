September by Kate Emory General

The emotional Supermoon on August 30, hit my family one by one, like a ton of bricks. I spent the three days days leading up to the Full Moon questioning every choice that I had recently made in my life. Despite being prepared for the power of this Full Moon, I literally cried for three days. I had read that the effects of the Supermoon would be felt four days before and after. Everyday, I awoke ready to greet the new day and by the afternoon, I felt as if I’d been put through the wringer, I had heightened emotions and vivid dreams. Getting outside barefooted, riding my bike, and my moon vine blooming were my saving grace.

Friday morning a cherub corbel of my mother’s suddenly fell off the wall. Obviously, the spirits were trying to tell me something, the corbel has been on the wall for ten years. It was one of my Mom’s favorite pieces of art. Religious artifacts falling off walls are thought to be the harbinger of doom, luckily, cherubs as protectors are associated with divine beings and are thought to be intermediaries between heaven and earth. I feel very protected and peaceful after the less than subtle Full Moon wake up call. I kissed my cherub, smudged my house, picked some flowers from my garden, and lit some candles. So long Supermoon!

I’m looking forward to September’s cosmic skies as they slowly begin to clear, ensuring that we’ll have the ability to fully enjoy the final shimmers of summer.

The Sun as the center of the solar system has long been worshipped in different cultures for its life giving properties. Without the Sun’s intense energy and heat, there wouldn’t be life on earth. The Sun represents consciousness and light within us which sparks vitality and energy. The Sun boosts the power of any planet that orbits close by. The Sun can also symbolically be seen as a powerful authority figure in an astrology chart. Mercury as the closest planet to the Sun is said to be the messenger and helps us receive and translate information from the Sun.

Changes are in the horizon for September and the first of the major astrological events is a Cazimi. In astrological terms, a Cazimi occurs when a planet whose center is within 17 minutes of the arc of the center of the Sun. When referring to a Cazimi, astrologers speak of a planet being in the heart of the sun. When the planet Mercury is mid-way through its retrograde it meets the Sun in this way. In the heart of every Mercury Retrograde we are gifted with this one day to be really open to insight and wisdom.

When Mercury is in “cazimi”, it’s a day in astrology that is wonderful for nourishing our wisdom body and bringing a moment of clarity or helpful realization. Mark you calendar for September 6, the day of Mercury Cazimi, observe how your mind may feel brighter and your communication more coherent. Reflecting on how each Cazimi may have given your life a unique boost can help you harness its energy next time it rolls around. If your zodiac sign is Gemini or Virgo, you are the most affected by this September Cazimi.

To make the most of the energy of a Cazimi; take time for meditation and journaling, paying attention to the ideas, themes, or intuitions that land on this day. It’s also a great day to write about your dreams and visualize your goals.

Taking the Moon into account, there is a lunar Cazimi monthly, at the moments just before and after the New Moon, when the Moon lines up directly with the Sun.

One day after the New Moon on September 14, Mercury Retrograde will officially come to an end (September 15). Jupiter retrograde starts on September 4. Jupiter is the planet of good luck and fortune, so unlike some other planets, its retrograde effects won’t be too chaotic. Instead, this marks a time to explore your relationship to money and abundance.

The first three weeks of September comprise the bulk of Virgo season, which generally puts people into a more practical, productive, and health-conscious state of mind. Virgo zodiac energy is grounded and attentive, so the last stretch of summer can be well-utilized for getting organized and tidying up any messy areas of your life.

We may have to kiss summer goodbye, but all sorts of cosmic happenings lie ahead and we survived the Supermoon!

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner that was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.