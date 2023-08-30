No Matter What . . . You Matter 2023 Campaign Kicks Off with Free Community Event

For All Seasons is hosting a free community event, “We All Have a Role to Play in Suicide Prevention,” on September 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre in Easton. The event is part of a powerful speaker series presentation led by suicide expert and leader within the Veterans Affairs’ National Suicide Prevention Program, Dr. Andrew Moon, and facilitated by For All Seasons President and CEO Beth Anne Dorman. Participants will strengthen their awareness around the topic of suicide prevention, and learn how to reduce suicide risks, leaving attendees with the hope, readiness, and strategies to make a difference in their community.

Dr. Moon will share his invaluable experience in averting crisis points before suicidality. He is a clinical psychologist with a career focus on trauma, suicide prevention, and education, and is currently the Senior Advisor for Partnerships, Engagement, and Education for the Department of Defense Suicide Prevention Office. He will share insights into national, state, and local mental health data, specifically how suicide impacts specific groups, including veterans, first responders, LGBTQ+ populations, and youth. In addition, he will outline the pivotal role each one of us plays in suicide prevention, offering practical strategies for recognizing signs of struggle and responding effectively. Moon will share how to foster an environment of safety for those in your circle to prevent suicide and support those you care about.

September is No Matter What…You Matter Suicide Prevention Month

The month of September is No Matter What…You Matter Suicide Prevention Month and For All Seasons urges all citizens to actively work toward the prevention of suicide and to reach out to one another and ASK – “Are you okay?” LISTEN – without judgment, and SHARE – vital resources to promote an inclusive and mentally healthy community.

In the U.S., suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 25 – 34. In Maryland, suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for 10 to 34-year-olds. In 2021, 1 in 5 Maryland Mid-Shore teens ages 14 to 17 attempted suicide at least once. These statistics are staggering, and these deaths are often preventable.

Checking in with someone could help save a life. If someone you know is showing signs of depression, withdrawal, or unusual behavior, take time to check-in. Reach out to your circle of friends and family. Be attentive to those whom you have concerns about, and connect them to resources. There are proven treatments to help those with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Someone experiencing a crisis may not recognize that suicidal thoughts are often temporary, and with professional support, hope and healing are within their reach.

ASK “Are you OK? Are you having suicidal thoughts?” Be direct and compassionate. Research shows that asking this question will not put the idea into someone’s mind.

SHARE “You are not alone. Help is available.” Connect them to services. For All Seasons is just a phone call away.

LISTEN You don’t need to have all the answers. Be fully present without judgment. Allow the person to share their story.

Most importantly, if you need suicide prevention resources and a step-by-step conversation guide visit: NoMatterWhatYouMatter.org. For All Seasons’ 24-Hour Crisis Hotlines are English 410.820.5600 and Español 410.829.6143. English/Español Text is 410.829.6143. For the National Suicide & Crisis Hotline: Dial 988.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.