Announcing the first, bi-annual Turner’s Creek Park Free Family Playday scheduled rain or shine on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm. Discover an era gone by when you tour the Kent Museum full of an assortment of historic farm equipment. Enjoy the wildlife presentation by the Department of Natural Resources at the Sassafras Pond or get back to nature on one of four hikes under the guidance of Wayne Gilchrest. Bring the kids to play a round or two of corn hole and then stop by the Kent County Parks and Recreation table to make a puppet. Also, on hand will be displays by the local 4-H, Museums of Kent, and Kent County EMS.

In addition to free popcorn and water, there will also be food available for purchase. Don’t miss this event packed with family fun and education.

For more information regarding this event, contact Stephanie Gosman at [email protected].