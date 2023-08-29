Call for Participants—Annual Health and Wellness Expo

There is still time for businesses and organizations to register for HomePorts’ annual Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 19, from 8am to noon at the Kent County Family YMCA, 200 Scheeler Road in Chestertown.

The largest health fair in this region, the Expo is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to create awareness and visibility for you and inform the community of your commitment to health and wellness care. This event is held in partnership with the Kent County Health Department and the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.

Sponsorship, exhibitor and advertising information is available by contacting [email protected] /443-480-1987, or by visiting https://homeports.org/events/