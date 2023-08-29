September First Friday Celebrates Washington College and United Way

Every First Friday Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) members open their doors and welcome the community to stroll the sidewalks, converse with friends, eat, drink, shop and support your local businesses.

This First Friday, September 1, Downtown Chestertown welcomes all new and returning Washington College students with an Ice Cream Social in Fountain Park and celebrates The United Way of Kent County and their local service organizations. The public is encouraged to walk up and down High Street to meet the United Way local non-profit organizations who will share their vision and goals for an even greater Kent County.

The 300 block of High Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. In addition to our downtown restaurants, First Friday attendees can enjoy food by the Walker Family Food truck.

Chestertown Mayor David Forster and Washington College President Dr. Michael Sosulski will welcome students at 5:30 in Fountain Park. The DCA and Main Street Chestertown will be handing out coupons for a free scoop of ice cream at either Stam’s Luncheonette or Sugar Doodles or for a free pretzel at Modern Stone Age Kitchen to Washington College students.

Kick off the Labor Day Weekend with us! This event is hosted by the Downtown Chestertown Association and Main Street Chestertown.