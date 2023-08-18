New And Used Bluegrass To Headline Adkins Arboretum Beer Garden September 23

Local beer, food trucks and music by New and Used Bluegrass are all on tap when Adkins Arboretum hosts its annual Beer Garden on Sat., Sept. 23.

New and Used Bluegrass is a must-see for anyone who loves fine musicianship, tight harmonies and fun, homegrown bluegrass music. At the band’s core are Ed Finkner and Toby Price, who have been friends since high school. Finkner plays guitar, Price plays mandolin and both sing lead and baritone. The band also includes Jon Simmons on fiddle and vocals, Bryan Irwin on bass and vocals and Martin Wirtz on banjo, guitar and vocals.

The event is family friendly and will include games, hula hoops and the opportunity to walk the Arboretum trails. Food and drink will be available for purchase, with Bull & Goat Brewery and Ten Eyck Brewing Company pulling premium craft beer and Lucky Heart Bakery, Jimmy’s Fat Rolls, Blue Monkey Street Tacos and Scottish Highland Creamery serving savory fare and sweet treats.

The Beer Garden runs from 2 to 4 p.m., with food and beer service beginning at 1 p.m. Seating is limited; bringing chairs or a blanket is highly advised. Only 400 admissions will be sold, so early registration is strongly recommended. Admission is $20 for Arboretum members, $25 for non-members, $5 for children ages 3–18 and free for children ages 2 and under. The fee increases by $5 on the day of the event. The rain date is Sat., Sept. 30. Register online at adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.