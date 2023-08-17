Mid Shore Foster Parents Attend Shorebirds Game

The Mid Shore Departments of Social Services recently sponsored a trip to a Shorebirds game in Salisbury in appreciation of foster and adoptive parents on the Mid-Shore. Families were provided with a parking pass, tickets to general seating and each person received $20 in “Bird Bucks” for food, drinks, games and souvenirs.

“Our families love this tradition of going to a Shorebirds game in the summer. This is just one of the many ways we thank our families each year for the work they do for our children in foster care,” comments Paris Quillet, Special Projects Coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Social Services.

For further information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 or visit midshoreresourceparents.com