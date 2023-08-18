Letter to the Editor: For the Awe of It

I recently read a book that discussed how overwhelmed we have become as a society. It suggested that our lives are busier now than ever before, causing burnout, anxiety, and even physical pain. Our minds are in a constant state of overactive racing thoughts, going a mile a minute, always thinking of the next tasks ahead. It’s important for us to pause, and relieve ourselves from the chaos of life. We must find a way to turn-off the busy chatter in our minds and simply live in the moment and embrace calmness, peace, and inner joy.

We can accomplish this by finding our Awe.



Finding my awe has been a life changing experience. Awe can be found in ordinary things that we often take for granted in our day-to-day lives. It can be as simple as going outside and taking a deep breath while allowing the sun’s rays to dance upon your face. It’s sitting on the beach and watching dolphins in the ocean play, and admiring the amazing sunset that illuminates the sky into a portrait of radiant colors.



Its powerful effects have been studied by neuroscience research. The University of California, Berkeley, suggests that “awe can change heart rates, reduce inflammation, increase connectedness, enhance critical thinking, and increase positive mood and kindness” (Eagle, Amster). Awe is a reset button for our minds and bodies. The more you tune into awe, the more awe you will want to find. When we slow down and admire the beauty or intensity of what is in front of us, it helps us to let go of our daily stressors and feel a sense of calm and contentment. Awe doesn’t cost a thing. Anyone can find it. It’s a natural way to uplift us all.



Our staff and clients have recognized the power of awe, and are taking advantage of it to improve our mental health and overall wellness. I hope this inspires you to embrace opportunities to find your awe and apply it in your daily life.

Be sure to find your AWE. It’s good for your mental health.

Cathy Cassell, CEO

Chanel Marker Mental Health and Wellness Support Services