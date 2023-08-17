Mainstay Hosts September 1 Tribute to Billy Penn Burger

On Friday, September 1 at 8 PM, piano impresario Joe Holt, the host of The Mainstay’s popular monthly “First Friday” programs, once again welcomes some of the area’s top musicians in a tribute to the late Billy Penn Burger.

Just a year ago in September, those who attended our monthly “First Friday” program were treated to an exceptional evening of great music and reminiscence at the Mainstay. The binding stitch for this assembled-for-the-occasion 6-piece band was the music of Billy Penn Burger. He was a much-loved musician from the Wilmington area who passed away just a few years ago after an impressive career as a singer/ songwriter and local band leader.

The response to the reunion was powerful, and Joe has invited the same musical guests to join him in a revisited tribute to the much-loved Burger.

Two of the players – guitarist Nick Bucci and piano player Steve Prentice – were members of Burger’s band in its heyday. Also on stage will be Sharon Sable and Keli Vale sharing lead and back-up vocals. Ray Anthony will keep the band’s pulse on drums. Joe Holt, in addition to his melodic duties, also serves as the group’s bass player, nicely accomplished on his digital keyboard.

Last year’s event was full of familiar faces and many first-time visitors, some of them wearing Billy Penn Burger t-shirts. The Mainstay is pleased to reconvene these fine players in 2023 so that we can enjoy more of this man’s passionate music entrusted to these talented musicians.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.