Learn About the Glorious Insects of Goldenrod at Adkins Arboretum

With their stunning yellow flowers, goldenrods are hallmark plants of autumn. But they do more than delight the eye. From bees and wasps to caterpillars and butterflies, goldenrods support hundreds of insects and deserve a place in our gardens. On Sat., Aug. 26, learn how these plants can add beauty and wildlife value to any landscape when Samantha Nestory presents The Glorious Insects of Goldenrod at Adkins Arboretum. The program begins at 10 a.m.

Nestory is a horticulturist and the engagement manager at Stoneleigh, a natural public garden in Villanova, Penn. While earning a master’s degree in entomology from the University of Delaware, she assisted in the lab of Dr. Doug Tallamy, author of the seminal book Bringing Nature Home. She is passionate about gardening, insects and the native plants that support them.

The 90-minute program is $10 for Arboretum members and $15 for non-members. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100.Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.