Bay Country Chorus at Bayleigh Chase

The Bay Country Chorus made a recent performance at the Bayleigh Chase Retirement Community in Easton. This one-hour performance is part of the yearlong programming presented by the chorus. Since 1995 the chorus has been entertaining throughout the four mid-shore counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne, and Talbot.

Would you like to make a difference in the lives of older people? Music resides in a separate part of our brains than other memories. Alzheimer patients who may no longer remember their own families come to life when they hear music that brings back memories from their past. It elicits feelings of happiness and well-being and sparks positive memories.

The chorus sings four-part harmony in the barbershop style. Our programs include a series of ballads, pop standards, upbeat tunes, and doo-wop songs and is tailored to address the audience where we sing. We perform mostly at senior living communities and venues where citizens are in rehab or dealing with dementia. Many of these residents are unable to get out and enjoy live music. Quite simply we bring the music to them.

The chorus welcomes men and women of all ages who enjoy singing to take a look at our group. Visit our website at www.baycountrychorus.com or just drop in at one of our rehearsals. Our weekly rehearsals are fun-filled and create camaraderie and friendships within the group. We meet most Monday evenings at 6 pm at Brooklets Place, the Talbot County Senior Center at 400 Brooklets Place in Easton. For additional information or to schedule a performance contact

John Crovo, 410-820-4761.

Why not join us as we “Keep the Whole World Singing.”