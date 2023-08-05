St. Michaels Art League Announces Winners of Pastel Exhibit

The St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) is pleased to announce the winners of their first ever exhibit dedicated to the pastel medium. The exhibit was judged by local and nationally renowned artist Barrie Barnett.

First Place was awarded to Sandy Alanko for her painting “Elegance.” Second Place went to Lucia Calloway for “In My Own Little World.” Third place was awarded to Marianne Kost for “Languid Shore.” Honorable mentions for design went to Stephen Walker for “Blue Jack,” for draftsmanship to Naomi Clark-Turner for “Reaching for the Bubble,” and also awards for Artists new to Pastel: “Afterglow” by Mary Yancey, “Purple Spires” by Roberta Maguire and to Sharon Thorpe for “Working the Water.”

For more information visit Smartleague.org.