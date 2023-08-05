Bosom Buddies Charities donates $135,000 to Clark Comprehensive Breast Center

Bosom Buddies Charities presented a gift of $135,000 to UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH). Presented by Bosom Buddies Charities board and committee members, the donation will fund the purchase of a state-of the-art ultrasound machine that produces the clearest, deepest imaging available, reducing the incidence of false negative biopsies. The gift also will support the purchase of a new surgical headlamp that produces the brightest white light available.

“The enhanced imaging that we receive from the new ACUSON Sequoia ultrasound machine will allow for even earlier detection of breast cancer,” said Roberta Lilly, MD, Medical Director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. “We are deeply grateful for the ongoing generosity of Bosom Buddies Charities that has benefited our breast care program and our patients.”

“We are so thankful for the continued support of this group of thoughtful women, who are uplifting cancer patients on every turn,” said Rebecca Bair, Vice President of Philanthropy for UM Shore Regional Health.

The establishment of Bosom Buddies Charities in 2006 was the fulfillment of a long-time dream of the late Susan Ponchock, who passed away in 2021. After surviving an aggressive breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, Ponchock, who lived in Queen Anne’s County, founded Bosom Buddies Charities to raise breast cancer awareness and provide diagnostic services to the residents of the Eastern Shore. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $2 million in support of her mission.