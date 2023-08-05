Special Olympics Maryland Kayaking Competition of the Chester

It’s that magical time of year again when Special Olympics Maryland takes over the Hodson Boathouse for the annual Kayaking Time Trials and Kayaking Championships! Athletes from all across the state of Maryland will be competing in 100M, 200M, 500M, and the famous, 1K races!

The race will be held August 12 and 19 from 8 am-4:30 pm. Volunteers to help as race stagers, athlete escorts, timers, and support kayakers, please register below.

They’re welcoming both on the water, on the shore, and on the dock volunteers to assist as support kayakers, timers, start line assistants, and kayak stagers!

No kayaking experience needed unless you would like to be a support kayaker! Kayakers of all levels are welcome, as well as your family/friends who may be more inclined to stay dry!

This is a great opportunity to see our athletes in action as well as enjoy an exciting day on the Chester River! Also for anyone who may need service hours for school, work, resume building, and more, SOM provides service verification letters!

Any questions can be commented or emailed to Samantha Boyd at [email protected] . The easiest way to register is here

Not a Kayaking fan or looking for more state competition opportunities? SOM will be at Queenstown Harbor Golf in September for our annual State Golf Tournament, already listed on the website linked above!