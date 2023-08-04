MENU

Sections

More

August 4, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: The Blackettes Meet George

by Leave a Comment

Share

Pictured here around the statue of George Washington on the Washington College campus, the Blackettes were an all-female singing group who performed with the group Black Soul. To find out more be sure to visit the Legacy Day exhibit, now installed at the Bordley History Center!

Image courtesy the Historical Society of Kent County.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *