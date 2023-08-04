Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: The Blackettes Meet George

Pictured here around the statue of George Washington on the Washington College campus, the Blackettes were an all-female singing group who performed with the group Black Soul. To find out more be sure to visit the Legacy Day exhibit, now installed at the Bordley History Center!
Image courtesy the Historical Society of Kent County.
