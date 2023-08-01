For All Seasons to Host Annual Back to School Resource Fair

For All Seasons will host its annual School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair on Thursday, August 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Idlewild Park in Easton. Talbot County Department of Social Services is a key partner, contributing to the purchase of hundreds of backpacks pre-stuffed with supplies for community children in need. In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, the event will offer community resources, free Italian ice, movie theater popcorn, snacks, schoolyard games, and a raffle. Last year’s event drew over 800 participants.

“Our School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair meets an important need in our community while also sharing important community resources with the public. It also provides our agency with an opportunity to share important mental health information at the start of the school year to help families navigate any mental health needs they may have,” states Katie Theeke, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at For All Seasons.

Among the vendors to date who will participate are Talbot County Department of Social Services, Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc., the Talbot County Free Library, Talbot Hospice, Aetna Better Health of Maryland, CarePacks of Talbot County, Eastpoint Church, Brookletts Place – Talbot County Senior Center, Seedco – MD Health Connection, Talbot County Health Department, Dorchester County Health Department, University of Maryland Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Chesapeake Voyagers, Inc., Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Easton Elementary School, and the Talbot County Department of Social Services.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.