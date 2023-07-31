Institute for Adult Learning to Hold Showcase of Classes on August 9, 2023

Would you like to learn about artificial intelligence or how to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft? Perhaps you would like to join a book club, a fitness class or a walking group. If you are interested in science and the environment, you can learn about coral reefs or the history of Poplar Island. Or you can participate in discussions about current events, or choose from a large variety of hands-on crafting projects.

The Institute for Adult Learning, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide learning experiences and social events which enrich the lives of the age 50+ community in the Mid-Shore area, will hold a Showcase of Classes for the fall semester on Wednesday, August 9, at the Kennard Cultural Center, located at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville, Md. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 2:00 p.m.

The Showcase will provide an overview of 46 courses to be offered during the fall semester, which runs from September 6 through December 15, in categories such as brain, body and soul; history and current events; local environment and science; literature, arts and crafts; and culinary arts. All classes are held during the day, Monday through Friday, and range from one to six sessions.

The membership fee of $90 per person per semester entitles participants to sign up for an unlimited number of courses. Members are also invited to participate in monthly happy hours and various field trips throughout the semester. Trips planned for the fall semester include a cruise on the Miles River in St. Michaels, points of interest in Annapolis history and politics, and Mount Harmon Plantation.

“Our organization strives to cultivate a culture of connection which is vitally important to aging well, as documented by numerous studies,” says Janet Crutchley, curriculum chairperson. “Our members appreciate the opportunities we provide to socialize with like-minded people as much as they enjoy learning about a wide range of topics.”

Attendees may join the IAL and enroll in classes either at the Showcase or on the organization’s website after the event. Registration to attend the event is not required but is recommended by sending an email to [email protected] instituteforadultlearning.org.

For more information about the IAL, visit the IAL website at www. instituteforadultlearning.org.